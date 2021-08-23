UrduPoint.com

Beijing Hopes New US Ambassador Will Promote Bilateral Friendship, Cooperation

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Beijing hopes that a new US ambassador to China will facilitate friendship and cooperation between the countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate former Under State Secretary for Political Affairs Nicholas Burns as a new ambassador to China. At present, the US mission is headed by Charge d'Affaires David Meale.

"China hopes that a new US ambassador to China will work on promoting friendship and cooperation between Beijing and Washington as well as play a constructive role in facilitating healthy and stable development of the bilateral relationship," Wang said.

Burns was also the US ambassador to Greece from 1997-2001 and ambassador to NATO from 2001-2005. During his work as the under state secretary from 2005-2008, the diplomat worked with the Chinese government on different issues, including Afghanistan, the UN sanctions against Iran, North Korea and others.

