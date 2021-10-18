Beijing Hopes Russia, Japan Will 'Properly Handle' Issues Related to Kuril Islands

Beijing believes that it is necessary to comply with the results of World War II and hopes that Russia and Japan will properly settle their disputes over the Kuril Islands, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Beijing believes that it is necessary to comply with the results of World War II and hopes that Russia and Japan will properly settle their disputes over the Kuril Islands, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

Last week, Japan's new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, claimed at a parliamentary session that Tokyo's sovereignty extends to the southern Kurils. Moscow responded by saying that ultimatums only postpone prospects for resolving problems. Additionally, Tokyo lodged a protest with Moscow over Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko's visit to the island of Iturup, a part of the disputed southern Kuril islands, which Tokyo refer to as its "Northern Territories.

"It is China's consistent belief that the outcomes of the victorious Anti-Fascist War should be earnestly respected and upheld. We hope issues related to the southern Kuril Islands can be properly handled by Russia and Japan," Zhao told a briefing.

Relations between Russia and Japan have long been complicated by the fact that they have never signed a permanent peace treaty following World War II. The main stumbling block is their dispute over a group of four islands Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai. Both countries are currently making efforts to finalize the peace treaty.