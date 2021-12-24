Beijing Hopes Strategic Dialogue With South Korea to Boost Bilateral Ties, Trust

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) China expects a strategic dialogue with South Korea to strengthen bilateral relations and develop cooperation between the two states, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The countries held the 9th session of high-level strategic negotiations earlier in the day, the first such event since 2017. The sides discussed international and regional issues, as well as bilateral cooperation by videoconference.

Eng "We hope this dialogue will play a positive role in strengthening communication, enhancing mutual trust and advancing bilateral relations," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a briefing.

The upcoming year marks 30 years of diplomatic ties between China and South Korea, he added, stressing that it is "an important new opportunity for our bilateral relations."

The countries will hold "China-ROK Cultural Exchange Years" this and the next year, the diplomat said.

According to South Korean state media, the sides also discussed the upcoming Beijing Olympics and the issue of peace on the Korean Peninsula.