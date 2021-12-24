UrduPoint.com

Beijing Hopes Strategic Dialogue With South Korea To Boost Bilateral Ties, Trust

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

Beijing Hopes Strategic Dialogue With South Korea to Boost Bilateral Ties, Trust

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) China expects a strategic dialogue with South Korea to strengthen bilateral relations and develop cooperation between the two states, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The countries held the 9th session of high-level strategic negotiations earlier in the day, the first such event since 2017. The sides discussed international and regional issues, as well as bilateral cooperation by videoconference.

Eng "We hope this dialogue will play a positive role in strengthening communication, enhancing mutual trust and advancing bilateral relations," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a briefing.

The upcoming year marks 30 years of diplomatic ties between China and South Korea, he added, stressing that it is "an important new opportunity for our bilateral relations."

The countries will hold "China-ROK Cultural Exchange Years" this and the next year, the diplomat said.

According to South Korean state media, the sides also discussed the upcoming Beijing Olympics and the issue of peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Related Topics

Exchange China Beijing South Korea North Korea 2017 Olympics Media Event

Recent Stories

France, Together With Partners, Analyzes Russia's ..

France, Together With Partners, Analyzes Russia's Proposals on Security Guarante ..

30 minutes ago
 Russia Flew 228 Children of Islamist Fighters Out ..

Russia Flew 228 Children of Islamist Fighters Out of Syria Since 2018 - Ombudswo ..

30 minutes ago
 Canada clears Covid-vaccinated Santa for travel

Canada clears Covid-vaccinated Santa for travel

34 minutes ago
 Zelensky summoned by Ukraine's court in tug of war ..

Zelensky summoned by Ukraine's court in tug of war with ex-leader

34 minutes ago
 Egyptian Cabinet Holds First Meeting in Country's ..

Egyptian Cabinet Holds First Meeting in Country's New Capital

34 minutes ago
 US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill

US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.