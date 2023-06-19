UrduPoint.com

Beijing Hopes US-China Relations Can Overcome All Difficulties - Xi

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Beijing Hopes US-China Relations Can Overcome All Difficulties - Xi

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Beijing hopes that relations between China and the United States can overcome all difficulties, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at at meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.

"China hopes that China-US relations will be healthy and stable, and believes that the two major powers can overcome all difficulties and find the right way to get along with each other on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation," Xi was quoted as saying by the CCTV broadcaster.

