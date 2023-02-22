UrduPoint.com

Beijing Hopes US, Russia Will Be Able To Resolve New START Differences Via Consultations

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Beijing Hopes US, Russia Will Be Able to Resolve New START Differences Via Consultations

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) China hopes that the United States and Russia will be able to resolve differences regarding the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) through consultations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday, commenting on Moscow's decision to suspend participation in the treaty.

"China hopes that both sides can properly resolve their differences through constructive dialogue and consultation to ensure the smooth implementation of the treaty," Wang told a briefing.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China United States

Recent Stories

UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and r ..

UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and rehabilitation stage

6 minutes ago
 Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State fo ..

Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State for Military Industries

21 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&# ..

Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&#039;

21 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of ..

Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of Future Services Diploma at Mus ..

21 minutes ago
 Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistanc ..

Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistance

1 hour ago
 PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.