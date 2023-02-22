Beijing Hopes US, Russia Will Be Able to Resolve New START Differences Via Consultations

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) China hopes that the United States and Russia will be able to resolve differences regarding the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) through consultations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday, commenting on Moscow's decision to suspend participation in the treaty.

"China hopes that both sides can properly resolve their differences through constructive dialogue and consultation to ensure the smooth implementation of the treaty," Wang told a briefing.