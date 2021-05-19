UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Hopes US To Back UNSC Role In Deescalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 06:36 PM

Beijing Hopes US to Back UNSC Role in Deescalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Beijing hopes that the United States will show responsibility as a great power and support the role of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in easing tensions between Israel and Palestine, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Beijing hopes that the United States will show responsibility as a great power and support the role of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in easing tensions between Israel and Palestine, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

The remark came in response to a recent decision by Washington to once again block UNSC attempts to pass a joint resolution condemning the violent conflict in the middle East. Commenting on Tuesday debates, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said that his country was "not standing in the way of diplomacy" but "engaged in quiet, but very intensive diplomacy."

"History is an impartial recorder. We hope the US will match its words with deeds, truly come back to multilateralism, shoulder its due responsibility as a major country and support the Security Council in playing a due role in easing the situation, rebuilding trust and advancing political settlement," Zhao said at a briefing.

The diplomat added that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's proposals on measures to deescalate the situation "were warmly echoed by the international community."

"Arab and Islamic states have commended China for adhering to international rules and justice and fairness, believing that China's position and proposition have shown China's responsibility as a major country and its adherence to justice on the Palestinian question, and struck a chord with the people of these countries." the spokesman said.

Following a UNSC meeting on May 16, China, along with Tunisia and Norway, issued a press statement on the Israeli-Palestinian issue, calling for immediately halting hostilities. Washington has since repeatedly blocked draft joint statements.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Israel Palestine China Washington Norway Beijing Tunisia United States Middle East May Arab

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Next’, a n ..

9 minutes ago

Germany to Reach Reconciliation Deal With Namibia ..

3 minutes ago

Boy dies, fellow injures in road accident

3 minutes ago

PESCO teams recover Rs.3.787mln from defaulters

3 minutes ago

Japan Ratifies Agreement With India on Exchange of ..

3 minutes ago

German minister resigns over plagiarism claims

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.