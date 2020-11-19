UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Hopes US To Get More Rational About China's Development - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 11:00 AM

Beijing Hopes US to Get More Rational About China's Development - Foreign Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday his country expects the United States to change its stance on China's pursuit of development, taking a more objective and rational approach.

"The main reason of the serious challenges in China-US relations [during the Trump Administration] has been that some US politicians view the relations within a mentality of 'zero-sum game' and Cold War-era ideas. They do not want to recognize and respect China's right to development," Wang told Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

The Chinese foreign minister described such approach by US counterparts as one-sided and aggressive, saying that it goes against the norms of international relations and fair market competition rules.

"We hope that the United States will go back to rationality, treat objectively and fairly the development of China and other countries with actively developing economies, move toward China, and facilitate the return of China-US relations as soon as possible onto the path of healthy and stable development," the minister said.

The United States and China have been on strained terms since 2017, when Washington's updated National Security Strategy portrayed China, a long-time advocate of a multipolar world, as a major threat to the US interests in world politics.

The bilateral relationship further soared in the summer of 2018, when Washington hiked duties on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of reciprocal tariffs and waged a brutal economic confrontation with diplomatic repercussions, which is often referred to as a trade war.

Related Topics

World China Washington Trump United States 2017 2018 Market Billion Arab

Recent Stories

Global coronavirus cases cross 55.93 million

31 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 November 2020

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain, Israel agree to operate flights, open emb ..

9 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

9 hours ago

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.