UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Hopes US Will Refrain From Meddling In Hong Kong Crisis - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 09:45 PM

Beijing Hopes US Will Refrain From Meddling in Hong Kong Crisis - Foreign Ministry

China hopes the United States will continue to respect Beijing's sovereignty and refrain from giving advice on its policy towards Hong Kong, which has been seized by mass civil unrest for weeks, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) China hopes the United States will continue to respect Beijing's sovereignty and refrain from giving advice on its policy towards Hong Kong, which has been seized by mass civil unrest for weeks, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump offered to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in person to discuss the Hong Kong crisis.

"Hong Kong affairs are entirely China's internal affairs. As we noted, President Trump also said previously that Hong Kong is a part of China. They'll have to deal with that themselves. They don't need advice.' We hope the US side will keep its word," Hua said at a daily news briefing.

On Tuesday, several Democratic lawmakers slammed Trump for his lukewarm response over the situation in Hong Kong. They called on the US president to press China to use its influence to halt the crackdown on protesters.

Mass protests erupted in China's semi-autonomous Hong Kong in early June in response to a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to the mainland. Although Beijing eventually announced that it had suspended the bill, people continue to protest, demanding that it be withdrawn completely.

Several countries have already expressed concerns and advised their citizens against traveling to Hong Kong amid the escalation of public unrest.

Related Topics

Protest China Trump Beijing Hong Kong United States June From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

PTI delegation apprises UN Observer Mission of Ind ..

28 seconds ago

Russian, Japanese Tourism Industries Discuss Joint ..

34 seconds ago

Moscow Refutes Reports on Lavrov Voicing Condition ..

2 minutes ago

Black Day observed in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Sindh education dept to launch plantation campaign ..

2 minutes ago

Black day observed to condemn Indian atrocities in ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.