Beijing In Contact With Taliban Over Situation In Afghanistan - Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) China is in touch with the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) and other political forces over the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

"Based on full respect for the state sovereignty of Afghanistan and the will of various groups and political factions of the country, China maintains contacts and interaction with the Afghan Taliban and other parties, and also plays a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the Afghan issue," Hua said when asked whether Beijing will be ready to recognize the Taliban-backed government.

The spokesperson also pointed out that the Taliban had repeatedly voiced their intention to develop good ties with China, including preventing any forces from using the country's territory to affect Beijing's affairs, as well as hope for China's participation in the reconstruction of war-ravaged Afghanistan.

In addition, Hua expressed hope that the Islamist movement would unite with the rest of the parties and groups representing ethnic minorities in Afghanistan to create an inclusive political structure meant to become the foundation for achieving lasting peace in the country.

This past Sunday, following the seizure of much northern, western and southern Afghanistan, the Taliban took over the Afghan capital of Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as militants overrunning the city.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem declared the end of the two-decade-long war in Afghanistan.

