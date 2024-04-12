Beijing International Film Festival To Feature French Film Week
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) A French film week will be held in Beijing from April 18 to 26, as part of the 14th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF).
The French movie "A Real Job," which is nominated for this year's Tiantan Award, will be screened in Beijing during the week.
In addition, cinemas in Beijing will show 29 other French movies in a variety of genres during the French film week, including "The Rapture," a 2023 drama film, and the classic work of "La Vie en Rose."
This year marks the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic ties.
Launched in 2011, the BJIFF has attracted increasing international attention thanks to China's booming film market.
The Tiantan Award is the official competition section of BJIFF. It aims to discover and present recent outstanding films from across the globe and encourage diversity in the film industry.
