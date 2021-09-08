UrduPoint.com

Beijing International Film Festival To Run From September 21-29 After COVID-19 Delay

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Beijing International Film Festival to Run From September 21-29 After COVID-19 Delay

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Beijing International Film Festival, postponed due to COVID-19, will take place from September 21-29, according to the event's official WeChat account.

The festival was originally to be held from August 14-21, but was delayed because of new COVID-19 outbreaks in some provinces of China in July.

"The Eleventh Beijing International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from September 21 to 29, 2021. To date, all preparatory work has been completed, and many impressive events and classic films await their encounter with filmmakers from around the world," the statement said.

According to the Russian Ministry of Culture, the Russian film "The Blockade Diary", directed by Andrey Zaitsev, made it through to the main competition of the Beijing film festival. The movie will be released nationwide in Russia in September.

The Beijing International Film Festival has been held annually since 2011. The event is organized with the support of the Beijing government, China Media Group, Beijing City Cinematography Authority, and a number of other organizations.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Russia China Beijing July August September Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Maurit ..

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

12 minutes ago
 FM asks world community to play role for Afghanist ..

FM asks world community to play role for Afghanistan's development

14 minutes ago
 Eight held with narcotics

Eight held with narcotics

2 minutes ago
 UO holds rally for Covid vaccine awareness

UO holds rally for Covid vaccine awareness

2 minutes ago
 Improvement in Pak-Afghan trade after formation of ..

Improvement in Pak-Afghan trade after formation of interim govt hoped

2 minutes ago
 Japan's business sentiment shows largest fall in 1 ..

Japan's business sentiment shows largest fall in 18 months

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.