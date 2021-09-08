Beijing International Film Festival to Run From September 21-29 After COVID-19 Delay

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Beijing International Film Festival, postponed due to COVID-19, will take place from September 21-29, according to the event's official WeChat account.

The festival was originally to be held from August 14-21, but was delayed because of new COVID-19 outbreaks in some provinces of China in July.

"The Eleventh Beijing International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from September 21 to 29, 2021. To date, all preparatory work has been completed, and many impressive events and classic films await their encounter with filmmakers from around the world," the statement said.

According to the Russian Ministry of Culture, the Russian film "The Blockade Diary", directed by Andrey Zaitsev, made it through to the main competition of the Beijing film festival. The movie will be released nationwide in Russia in September.

The Beijing International Film Festival has been held annually since 2011. The event is organized with the support of the Beijing government, China Media Group, Beijing City Cinematography Authority, and a number of other organizations.