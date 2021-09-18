UrduPoint.com

Beijing Int'l Book Fair Concludes With Fruitful Outcomes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 04:43 PM

Beijing Int'l Book Fair concludes with fruitful outcomes

The 28th Beijing International Book Fair concluded on Saturday with over 7,300 deals being made, including 4,835 agreements or intent orders on copyright exports.

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :The 28th Beijing International Book Fair concluded on Saturday with over 7,300 deals being made, including 4,835 agreements or intent orders on copyright exports.

The five-day event, held online and offline amid the COVID-19 pandemic, had attracted about 2,200 exhibitors from 105 countries and regions.

A total of 300,000 kinds of books were exhibited and over 1,000 exchange activities were held during the event.

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Beijing Event From

Recent Stories

BISE Malakand declares 10th, 12th grade results

BISE Malakand declares 10th, 12th grade results

4 seconds ago
 Over 950 street children rescued in Rwp during one ..

Over 950 street children rescued in Rwp during one year

6 seconds ago
 Governor Imran Ismail confers degrees on 203 succe ..

Governor Imran Ismail confers degrees on 203 successful students of Isra varsity ..

7 seconds ago
 Georgia reports 1,997 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia reports 1,997 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Excise dept recovers Rs 200m property tax

Excise dept recovers Rs 200m property tax

1 minute ago
 Mongolia adds 2,893 new COVID-19 cases, total exce ..

Mongolia adds 2,893 new COVID-19 cases, total exceeds 270,000

9 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.