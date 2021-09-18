(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :The 28th Beijing International Book Fair concluded on Saturday with over 7,300 deals being made, including 4,835 agreements or intent orders on copyright exports.

The five-day event, held online and offline amid the COVID-19 pandemic, had attracted about 2,200 exhibitors from 105 countries and regions.

A total of 300,000 kinds of books were exhibited and over 1,000 exchange activities were held during the event.