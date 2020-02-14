UrduPoint.com
Beijing Introduces Mandatory 14-Day Self-Quarantine For All Returnees - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 10:46 PM

An obligatory two-week quarantine has been introduced in Beijing for all residents who will be re-entering the Chinese capital after February 14, the China Central Television (CCTV) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) An obligatory two-week quarantine has been introduced in Beijing for all residents who will be re-entering the Chinese capital after February 14, the China Central Television (CCTV) said on Friday.

"Starting today [Friday, February 14], all people returning to Beijing must remain under supervision for 14 days either at home or [at] centralized [facilities]. Those who refuse supervision or other measures of prevention and control will be held responsible in accordance with law," the CCTV said on Chinese social media Weibo.

February 14 is the date when the Lunar New Year vacations end in the majority of China the government ordered for the public holiday to be extended beyond usual this year due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The virus, now officially dubbed COVID-2019, might take several days before displaying first symptoms in infected individuals, hence the standard two-week quarantine in China and abroad in high-risk circumstances.

