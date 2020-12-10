Beijing Introduces Reciprocal Sanctions Against US Officials Over Hong Kong

China will introduce reciprocal sanctions against US officials over their "bad behavior" regarding Hong Kong and will also cancel visa-free travel to Hong Kong and Macau for holders of US diplomatic passports, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) China will introduce reciprocal sanctions against US officials over their "bad behavior" regarding Hong Kong and will also cancel visa-free travel to Hong Kong and Macau for holders of US diplomatic passports, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said on Thursday.

On December 7, the United States targeted 14 Chinese officials in a new round of sanctions.

"China decided to introduce reciprocal sanctions against key US officials, Congress officials and non-government organizations officials and their close family members, who exhibited bad behavior and were responsible for Hong Kong-related issues. At the same time, China has decided to cancel the visa-free travel to Hong Kong and Macau for US diplomatic passport holders," Hua said at a press briefing.