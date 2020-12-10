UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Introduces Reciprocal Sanctions Against US Officials Over Hong Kong

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 02:08 PM

Beijing Introduces Reciprocal Sanctions Against US Officials Over Hong Kong

China will introduce reciprocal sanctions against US officials over their "bad behavior" regarding Hong Kong and will also cancel visa-free travel to Hong Kong and Macau for holders of US diplomatic passports, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) China will introduce reciprocal sanctions against US officials over their "bad behavior" regarding Hong Kong and will also cancel visa-free travel to Hong Kong and Macau for holders of US diplomatic passports, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said on Thursday.

On December 7, the United States targeted 14 Chinese officials in a new round of sanctions.

"China decided to introduce reciprocal sanctions against key US officials, Congress officials and non-government organizations officials and their close family members, who exhibited bad behavior and were responsible for Hong Kong-related issues. At the same time, China has decided to cancel the visa-free travel to Hong Kong and Macau for US diplomatic passport holders," Hua said at a press briefing.

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Macau Same United States December Congress Family

Recent Stories

Int'l Mountains day to be marked tomorrow

3 minutes ago

Russia's Human Rights Chief Says 4.5Mln Small, Med ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish leader hails Human Rights Day

3 minutes ago

Taxpayers allowed to file tax returns after expiry ..

3 minutes ago

Islamuddin & Noman express grief over death of She ..

7 minutes ago

Colombia reports 7,523 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.