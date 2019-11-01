Beijing Labels Reports on Plans to Sign US-China Trade Deal in Macau as 'Speculations'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Friday dubbed the reports regarding plans by China and the United States to sign a preliminary trade agreement in Macau as "speculations

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Friday dubbed the reports regarding plans by China and the United States to sign a preliminary trade agreement in Macau as "speculations."

US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had been expected to sign Phase One of the bilateral trade deal at the November 16-17 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Santiago, but host nation Chile on Wednesday canceled the gathering due to domestic unrest.

"These [reports] are just speculations," Geng said at a briefing when asked to comment on media reports indicating that China allegedly proposed that Washington should hold a presidential meeting and sign the deal in Macau.

Geng added that China and the United States were in close contact regarding the issue and were discussing the text of the agreement.

On Thursday, Trump said that the United States and China were working to choose a new location to sign the preliminary trade deal, adding that a new location would be announced soon.

In October, Trump said that the United States and China have resolved their differences over intellectual property, financial service and US agricultural exports. Trump highlighted that China would purchase from $40 to $50 billion of US farm products.

The Phase One agreement could ease the looming US-China trade war, which has prompted economists to say such a trade confrontation may lead to a global recession.