UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Launches Community Test After Asymptomatic Case Emerges

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:35 PM

Beijing launches community test after asymptomatic case emerges

Beijing has conducted nucleic acid tests for all residents in the city's Lianzhu Garden community after a man living there was found to be an asymptomatic carrier of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Beijing has conducted nucleic acid tests for all residents in the city's Lianzhu Garden community after a man living there was found to be an asymptomatic carrier of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

The government of Shunyi District said the community was immediately placed under closed management and its nearly 2,000 residents underwent nucleic acid testing and are waiting for the results.

All residents in the apartment building of the asymptomatic case have been asked to stay home and thorough disinfection is being carried out in the residential compound's public space.

The sweeping actions came after the city of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, reported that a resident of Beijing's Shunyi District was found to be an asymptomatic case after flying to Ningbo.

Officials said they are rushing to determine the source of the infection. The Chinese capital reported two confirmed COVID-19 cases on Dec. 18, both close contacts of an imported confirmed case, and did not report locally transmitted cases between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22.

Throat swab samples collected from the four family members living together with the asymptomatic case and environmental samples from their apartment have all turned out negative, authorities said.

Related Topics

China Ningbo Beijing Man Family All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan not among Muslims states Israel can estab ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Slams Allegations of Attack on US Embassy in ..

1 minute ago

Digitalization underway to preserve China's Dunhua ..

10 minutes ago

China's Xinjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 51 more lives in Punjab on Thursda ..

21 minutes ago

Federer, Serena among entries for Australian Open

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.