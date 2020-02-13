Beijing launches online subway passenger flow app

An online function to detail the passenger flows of Beijing subway has been opened to the public on navigation service provider AutoNavi (listed as AMAP on NASDAQ), according to Beijing Daily on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :An online function to detail the passenger flows of Beijing subway has been opened to the public on navigation service provider AutoNavi (listed as AMAP on NASDAQ), according to Beijing Daily on Thursday.

Citizens can open the updated app of the AutoNavi and check whether the subway is fully loaded at any station, said the newspaper.

The passenger flow degree is distinguished in the colors of red, yellow and green.

The subway passenger flow data of the app is provided by the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport.

To curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Beijing subway and bus operators increased the frequency of buses and subway trains, limited passenger numbers during rush hours and enhanced disinfection as the extended Chinese New Year holiday ended and more employees returned to work.