UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Launches Temperature Screening In All Subway Stations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 12:30 PM

Beijing launches temperature screening in all subway stations

Beijing subway authorities on Friday said they have launched temperature detection measures in all of the city's subway stations

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Beijing subway authorities on Friday said they have launched temperature detection measures in all of the city's subway stations.

Passengers will be tested by thermal imagers and handheld thermometers. Those with abnormal body temperatures will be sent to hospitals, Beijing subway operators said.

Beijing will introduce more thermal imagers to increase efficiency and ensure the smooth flow of passengers.

Cleaning and disinfection work has also been stepped up. Each carriage of the train is ordered to be disinfected every day. The entrances and exits, escalators, self-service machines, toilets and other public areas of subway stations are disinfected three times each day.

The capital has a total of 22 metro lines, with over 200 stops.

Related Topics

Metro Beijing All

Recent Stories

France reports sixth confirmed coronavirus case

1 minute ago

Kuwait suspends China, Hong Kong flights

1 minute ago

Three doctors cleared in Belgium euthanasia case

1 minute ago

S.Korea's industrial output growth hits record low ..

1 minute ago

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in South Kor ..

7 minutes ago

2 dead, 8 injured in explosive fire at S.Korea's l ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.