Beijing Lifts Some Lockdowns As Virus Cases Drop

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:33 PM

Beijing lifts some lockdowns as virus cases drop

Beijing lifted several lockdowns imposed to control a fresh coronavirus outbreak and reported just three new cases in the city on Wednesday, raising hopes that the cluster had been brought under control

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Beijing lifted several lockdowns imposed to control a fresh coronavirus outbreak and reported just three new cases in the city on Wednesday, raising hopes that the cluster had been brought under control.

The Chinese capital had closed off dozens of residential compounds and carried out mass testing last month after hundreds of infections raised fears of a virus resurgence.

But five residential communities that have had no new virus cases during a control period were released from lockdown on Tuesday, state media reported, as the city relaxed curbs.

Seven other Beijing communities saw their lockdowns lifted last Friday.

