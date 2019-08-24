UrduPoint.com
Beijing Lodges Protest With New US Decision To Raise Tariffs On Chinese Goods

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 04:56 PM

China has lodged a protest with the new US decision to raise tariffs on Chinese goods, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) China has lodged a protest with the new US decision to raise tariffs on Chinese goods, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Saturday.

"On August 24, the United States announced its plans to increase tariffs on $550 billion in Chinese imports.

China is lodging a strong protest with regard to the decision," the statement read.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that Washington would raise the existing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods from the current 25 percent� to 30 percent on October 1. In addition, the tariffs would be raised from planned 10 percent to 15 percent on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese goods starting from September 1.

