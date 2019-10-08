Beijing Lodges Protest With US After Washington Blacklists 28 Chinese Entities - Ministry

UrduPoint.com
Tue 08th October 2019

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) China lodged a protest on Tuesday with the United States following Washington's decision to place 28 Chinese public security bureaus on a trade blacklist over Beijing's alleged repression of the Muslim population in its western Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Department of Commerce announced its decision to blacklist the 28 entities, including two security camera manufacturers, Hikvision and Dahua, barring them from buying parts and components from US companies without US government approval, saying that the US had determined them to be acting contrary to the US' foreign policy interests.

"The US [sanctions] seriously violate standard norms of international relations and constitute an interference into China's internal affairs, which negatively impact China's interests. We condemn the actions and lodge a protest with the United States," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said at a press briefing.

The spokesman called on Washington to retract the sanctions and stop interfering with China's internal affairs.

In late September, Washington headed a group of more than 30 nations to condemn what they called a "horrific campaign of repression" against the Muslim population of Xinjiang and called on the United Nations to investigate and follow alleged human rights violations in China.

In an August 2018 report, UN experts on the elimination of racial discrimination said that up to 1 million ethnic Uyghurs could be held in so-called re-education camps. Beijing has, however, denied the existence of such camps on numerous occasions, saying that the claims have never been substantiated and arguing that the facilities are, in fact, vocational colleges set up as part of counterterrorist efforts in the region.

