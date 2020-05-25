Beijing Lodges Representation Over US Plans to Sanction China for Hong Kong Security Bill

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) China has lodged a strict representation to Washington after US officials outlined the possibility of imposing sanctions on Beijing over the potential Hong Kong security bill, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday, adding that China will take countermeasures if the United States continues to hinder Beijing's interests.

On Sunday, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien hinted in an interview at a possibility of the US using sanctions against China if Beijing impinged upon Hong Kong's autonomy. The remarks came after China's ruling Communist Party proposed a bill to ban "separatist, subversive and terrorist activities" along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong. The National People's Congress is expected to vote on the bill on May 28. This initiative has provoked another wave of protests in Hong Kong, as some are afraid that the bill would curtail the administrative region's liberties and undermine its special position within China.

"Beijing lodged a strict representation to the US ... I would like to emphasize that Hong Kong is part of China, and Hong Kong's affairs are China's internal affairs. What laws to pass in Hong Kong, as well as how and when ” are all matters within our sovereignty. The US has no right to interfere, but if Washington continues to insist on undermining China's interests, Beijing will certainly take necessary countermeasures and give a decisive rebuff," Zhao said at a briefing.

Hong Kong enjoys special treatment from the US in matters related to trade and customs, which differs from how mainland China is treated, and envisages that products from Hong Kong are not subjected to the tariffs and duties that apply to Chinese goods. However, the effect of these conditions directly depends on the extent to which Hong Kong maintains autonomy from Beijing ” a high level is required.

Earlier in May, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed doubts about Hong Kong maintaining a significant level of autonomy from China, suggesting that Washington could change its policy towards the special administrative region in light of the alleged interference with free press, something the Chinese authorities has denied.

Violent protests swept over Hong Kong last year, starting in June. Numerous demonstrators took to the streets to protest a proposed extradition bill, but riots continued and grew violent even after the unpopular measure was withdrawn in October. Beijing has said that the situation in Hong Kong was the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the local authorities to avert violence and restore order.