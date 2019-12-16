UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Lodges Representation To US Over Ouster Of Chinese Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:31 PM

Beijing Lodges Representation to US Over Ouster of Chinese Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Beijing has lodged a representation to Washington to express its protest against the expulsion of two Chinese embassy officials from the United States, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing on Monday.

On Sunday, the United States expelled two Chinese diplomats for allegedly driving unannounced into a sensitive military base near Norfolk in the US state of Virginia back in September. According to The New York Times newspaper, the two were expelled without drawing any attention to what the US sees as an act of espionage under diplomatic cover.

"The respective accusations made by the American side are absolutely false; we expressed protest and lodged a representation to the United States.

We call upon the US to correct this error and revoke the decision, protect the rights and legitimate interests of Chinese diplomats provided for in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the spokesman said.

This is the first instance of the United States expelling Chinese nationals under diplomatic protection since 1987.  

According to The New York Times, the September incident caused the US to introduce a new requirement that Chinese diplomats working in the United States must notify the State Department in advance about any official visits to universities or research institutes, as well as meetings with officials. Earlier in the month, Beijing imposed retaliatory restrictions on the freedoms enjoyed by US diplomats working in China

Related Topics

Protest China Washington Vienna Beijing Virginia Norfolk New York United States September Sunday From

Recent Stories

Swedish singer Zara Larsson turns 22 today

18 minutes ago

PM Khan visits Bahrain to attend its National Day ..

40 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi announces details for Culture Summit ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports complete trials ..

1 hour ago

CJP says no step was taken yet to reform police

1 hour ago

The duo will be joined by history-making referee S ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.