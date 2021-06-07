Beijing Makes Representation Over US Senators' Visit to Taiwan

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) China has expressed strong protest over three US senators' visit to Taiwan, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Three US senators ” Democrats Tammy Duckworth, Christopher Coons and Republican Dan Sullivan ” paid a short visit to Taiwan on Sunday to announce a donation of 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The US officials also met with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen.

"The relevant US senators visited Taiwan and met with the island's leadership, thus seriously violating the 'one China' principle and the provisions of the three joint US-China communiques. The Chinese side strongly opposes this and has already lodged a stern representation to the US," spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing.

The diplomat called on the US to adhere to the "One China" policy, immediately end any official exchanges with Taiwan, and refrain from sending false signals to pro-island independence forces in order not to further damage relations between Beijing and Washington, as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Though the United States, along with many other countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially sticks to the "One China" policy, Washington has kept informal relations with the island after severing diplomatic ties with it in 1979.

Beijing, in turn, has repeatedly called Taiwan a sensitive issue in its relations with Washington, as China considers the island to be a part of its territory. China is especially uneasy over Taiwan's cooperation with the US in the defense sector.