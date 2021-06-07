UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Makes Representation Over US Senators' Visit To Taiwan

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Beijing Makes Representation Over US Senators' Visit to Taiwan

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) China has expressed strong protest over three US senators' visit to Taiwan, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Three US senators ” Democrats Tammy Duckworth, Christopher Coons and Republican Dan Sullivan ” paid a short visit to Taiwan on Sunday to announce a donation of 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The US officials also met with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen.

"The relevant US senators visited Taiwan and met with the island's leadership, thus seriously violating the 'one China' principle and the provisions of the three joint US-China communiques. The Chinese side strongly opposes this and has already lodged a stern representation to the US," spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing.

The diplomat called on the US to adhere to the "One China" policy, immediately end any official exchanges with Taiwan, and refrain from sending false signals to pro-island independence forces in order not to further damage relations between Beijing and Washington, as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Though the United States, along with many other countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially sticks to the "One China" policy, Washington has kept informal relations with the island after severing diplomatic ties with it in 1979.

Beijing, in turn, has repeatedly called Taiwan a sensitive issue in its relations with Washington, as China considers the island to be a part of its territory. China is especially uneasy over Taiwan's cooperation with the US in the defense sector.

Related Topics

Protest China Washington Visit Beijing Independence United States Democrats Sunday From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak witnesses signing of MoU

12 minutes ago

PM chairs meeting for consultation over budget for ..

22 minutes ago

UAE protects prisoners&#039; rights, monitors thei ..

27 minutes ago

Next general elections will take place under a new ..

42 minutes ago

31,549 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.