Beijing Makes Representation to Tokyo Over Resolution on Human Rights Issue in China

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Beijing has expressed a protest and made a solemn representation to Tokyo in connection with the resolution on human rights abuses in China, adopted by the Japanese parliament on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

Earlier in the day, Japan's upper house of the parliament adopted a resolution showing concern about human rights abuses in China's autonomous regions of Xinjiang Uyghur, Tibet and Inner Mongolia, as well as in the special administrative region of Hong Kong.

"This resolution disregards facts, is full of false information, interferes with China's internal affairs and violates international law, as well as basic norms of international relations.

China has already made a strict representation to the Japanese side in this regard," Mao told a briefing.

The spokeswoman emphasized that attempts to politicize and instrumentalize the issue of human rights in an effort to damage China's image and slow down its development are doomed to fail.

Various human rights and non-governmental organizations around the world have reported persistent violations of human rights in China's Xinjiang. The UN Human Rights Office said in September that the extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim groups in Xinjiang may constitute international crimes and human rights violations.