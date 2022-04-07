Beijing Makes Representation to US Over Approval of Patriot System Support Sale to Taiwan

China has expressed a protest and made a representation to the United States due to Washington's approval of deal with Taiwan on supporting the Patriot air defense system, Chinese defense ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) China has expressed a protest and made a representation to the United States due to Washington's approval of deal with Taiwan on supporting the Patriot air defense system, Chinese defense ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Thursday.

The US State Department has approved earlier this week a possible $95 million sale of contractor technical support and equipment for the Patriot air defense system to Taiwan.

"US arms sales to Taiwan seriously violate the one-China principle and the three joint US-China communiques, are flagrant interference in China's internal affairs, and seriously damage China's sovereignty and security interests," the spokesman told reporters, adding that Beijing "strongly opposes and has already made a strict representation to the US."