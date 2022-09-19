BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Beijing has made a representation to the United States over the recent remark by President Joe Biden regarding Washington's assistance to Taiwan in the event of an attack by mainland China, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

Over the weekend, Biden said in an interview with CBS news that the US would defend Taiwan if China carries out an unprecedented attack on the island. Biden also said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agree with the One China policy, adding that Taiwan makes their own judgment about their independence, and the United States is not encouraging the island being independent. CBS News, following the interview, asked the White House about Biden's remarks on defending Taiwan, which they replied with a similar response, saying the United States' policy on Taiwan has not changed.

"China expresses strong dissatisfaction and strong protest, and has already made a representation to the US," Mao told reporters.

China will not tolerate any attempts to separate Taiwan and reserves the right to take necessary measures, the diplomat said, noting that Biden's remarks grossly violate the One China principle and the three joint China-US communiques, as well as the US' important commitment not to support the independence of Taiwan.

China calls on the US to understand the importance and sensitivity of the Taiwan issue, and not to underestimate Beijing's determination in protecting its sovereignty, the spokeswoman said.

Correspondent Ana Cabrera reported on Friday, citing CIA Deputy Dir David Cohen, that Xi reportedly told his military that he wants China to have the capability to take control of Taiwan by force by 2027.