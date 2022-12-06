BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Beijing has made a strict representation to Washington in connection with the Pentagon's report on China's military and security developments, as it distorts the country's national defense policy, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Tuesday.

On November 29, the US Defense Department published the 2022 China Military Power Report, which stated that Beijing could accelerate the pace of its nuclear forces modernization in the next decade and produce about 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035.

"The US Defense Department recently released the 2022 China Military Power Report, which distorts China's national defense policy and military strategy, makes unfounded assumptions about China's military development and grossly interferes in China's internal affairs on the Taiwan issue.

It is an old trick to inflate the so-called Chinese military threat," Tan told a briefing.

The spokesman noted that China "has already made a stern representation to the United States" and expressed strong dissatisfaction and disagreement in connection with this report.

China adheres to the path of peaceful development and does not seek hegemony or expansion, Tan emphasized, urging the US to facilitate restoration of relations between the two countries' armies and to abandon the Cold War mentality, as well as stop issuing false statements and reports.

Commenting on the Pentagon's report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the US is exaggerating the "Chinese threat" to justify building up its nuclear arsenal and maintaining military hegemony.