Beijing Makes Stand Against US Missiles Deployment in Asia-Pacific Region

China firmly opposes Washington's plans to deploy intermediate and shorter-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region amid the alleged Chinese threat, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) China firmly opposes Washington's plans to deploy intermediate and shorter-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region amid the alleged Chinese threat, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Friday.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea has said in an interview with Japanese newspaper Nikkei that the US will discuss with Asian allies the possibility to deploy missiles there in order to counter China's "immediate" nuclear threat.

"The Chinese side resolutely opposes US deploying of intermediate and shorter-range missiles in the Asia Pacific region and expresses its extreme discontent over the US side's continuing pressure on China's neighbors and overt provocations near the Chinese border," Zhao said in a statement.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman called on the US to act responsibly and contribute to international and regional peace instead of sparking tensions.

"If the US presses its point and does not take into consideration others' opinions, the Chinese side will implement necessary retaliative measures to protect its security interests," Zhao warned.