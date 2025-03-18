- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 02:40 PM
TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The recent Beijing meeting between China, Russia, and Iran on the Iranian nuclear issue has helped lay the cornerstone for backing the rule of law at the international level and promoting multilateralism, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday.
"In the meeting, the cornerstone was laid for a constructive and fruitful process for the three countries as well as supporting the rule of law at the international level and promoting multilateralism," Baghaei told a weekly press conference.
Expressing gratitude to China for hosting the meeting and to Russia for its participation, Baghaei said such meetings will continue in the future.
China always plays a "constructive and contributing" role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and as part of the negotiation processes pertaining to the Iranian nuclear issue, he added.
