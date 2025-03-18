Open Menu

Beijing Meeting On Iran's Nuclear Issue Backs Rule Of Law, Multilateralism: Iranian Official

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Beijing meeting on Iran's nuclear issue backs rule of law, multilateralism: Iranian official

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The recent Beijing meeting between China, Russia, and Iran on the Iranian nuclear issue has helped lay the cornerstone for backing the rule of law at the international level and promoting multilateralism, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday.

"In the meeting, the cornerstone was laid for a constructive and fruitful process for the three countries as well as supporting the rule of law at the international level and promoting multilateralism," Baghaei told a weekly press conference.

Expressing gratitude to China for hosting the meeting and to Russia for its participation, Baghaei said such meetings will continue in the future.

China always plays a "constructive and contributing" role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and as part of the negotiation processes pertaining to the Iranian nuclear issue, he added.

Recent Stories

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

14 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

29 minutes ago
 PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

55 minutes ago
 Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes ..

Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..

55 minutes ago
 Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International P ..

Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition

55 minutes ago
 Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AE ..

Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000

56 minutes ago
ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend ..

ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..

56 minutes ago
 ‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive fo ..

‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need

56 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Cl ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..

56 minutes ago
 7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

57 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national ser ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi

57 minutes ago
 UAE intends to join World Boxing

UAE intends to join World Boxing

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World