UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing, Moscow To Continue Improving Military Cooperation - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 10:50 AM

Beijing, Moscow to Continue Improving Military Cooperation - Defense Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) China and Russia will continue strengthening and improving their cooperation as the two states have entered a new era of relations, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Russian and Chinese military conducted on Tuesday their first joint patrolling drills by long-range aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region.

"China and Russia have entered a new era of relations and the two countries' military have also entered a new era of cooperation under the strategic leadership of their heads of state," Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said.

The spokesman added that both countries' military would continue to support each other and interact through high-level exchanges, strategic cooperation, military technology development and counterterrorism efforts in order to support the global balance of security and stability.

Following Tuesday's joint military exercises, both Russia and China released statements saying that the drills were not directed against other countries, after the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said earlier that day that a Russian aircraft had illegally crossed into the South Korean airspace twice over the Sea of Japan, an allegation that Moscow has refuted.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia China Japan North Korea

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 July 2019

36 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

9 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissanc ..

9 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Egyptian Presid ..

10 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Rena ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.