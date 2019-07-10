Beijing new airport to offer more convenient services

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The new Beijing Daxing International Airport will offer passengers more convenient and faster check-in and transfer services, Wednesday's China Daily reported.

The star-shaped airport, scheduled to be operational before Sept. 30, will have its domestic and international departure halls stacked vertically, the newspaper quoted French firm ADP Ingenierie, the architectural designer of terminal 1 of the airport, as saying.

Given the terminal's centralized design, the distance between the central area and the farthest boarding gate will be 600 meters at the maximum, shorter than many other Asian and European terminals, and the speed of baggage reclaim will be faster, the company said.

Jean-Charles Content, lead architect of Asia-Pacific of ADP Ingenierie, said the new airport requires a lot of compact aircraft parking stands and gates, requiring the designer to break with the traditions of designing modular terminals that spread horizontally.

He added that convenience for international and domestic transferring passengers has also been considered.

Located 46 km south of downtown Beijing, it was designed to take the pressure off the overcrowded Beijing Capital International Airport in the northeastern suburb.