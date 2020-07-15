UrduPoint.com
Beijing Not Afraid Of US Sanctions Over Situation In South China Sea - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:31 PM

China is not afraid of any US sanctions that may come its way over the situation in the South China Sea after the US rejected Beijing's territorial claims in the area, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) China is not afraid of any US sanctions that may come its way over the situation in the South China Sea after the US rejected Beijing's territorial claims in the area, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

"Regarding the issue of the South China Sea, China will continue to protect its security, sovereignty, legal rights and interests, as well as our friendly cooperation with regional countries," Hua said at a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, China hopes that the US will not further "go down the wrong path" but will act responsibly.

"We are not afraid of sanctions," the diplomat added.

For decades, China has been disputing the status of a number of territories in the South China Sea that it lays claim to, primarily the Paracel and Spratly Island, and the Scarborough Shoal. Beijing considers the Spratly archipelago to be its territory, despite the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling, which said there was no legal basis for China's maritime claims.

The arbitration proceeding was initiated by the Philippines in January 2013.

The situation is complicated by the fact that in recent years, the US has been deploying its naval forces to the islands. Despite protests from Beijing, Washington has maintained that its ships will sail everywhere permitted by international law.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States rejects Beijing's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea as fully illegal. Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell said that Washington could impose new sanctions against China over the situation in the South China Sea.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington responded in a statement saying that China "firmly opposed" the latest statement from Pompeo.

