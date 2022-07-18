UrduPoint.com

Beijing Not Passive With Regard To Ukrainian Crisis - Chinese Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Beijing Not Passive With Regard to Ukrainian Crisis - Chinese Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Although China is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine, Beijing is not standing idly by but is facilitating the peace talks, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, in a phone conversation.

"China is not a party to the Ukraine crisis, but we have not stood by, nor will we add fuel to the fire. We have always unswervingly and perseveringly promoted peace talks," Wang said during phone talks with Szijjarto on Sunday, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Furthermore, to address the spillover effects of the Ukrainian crisis, experienced not only in Europe but also throughout the world, China is engaging with the G20, putting forward initiatives to cope with food and energy security issues, Wang added.

The minister said that all parties should draw lessons from the conflict in Ukraine and examine the feasibility of creating "a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture to achieve lasting peace and security."

Related Topics

Fire World Ukraine Europe China Beijing Sunday All From

Recent Stories

PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 ..

PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 seats in Punjab by-polls

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th July 2022

2 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of t ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of the Jeddah Security and Develop ..

13 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Togo

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.