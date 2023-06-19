Beijing Official Touts Great Potential of China-Russia Tourism Cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Russia is emerging as the market with the broadest opportunities for tourism cooperation with China in the post-pandemic era, Liu Zuokui, the deputy head of the Beijing municipal department for culture and tourism, said on Monday.

"Chinese-Russian tourism cooperation has very broad prospects," Liu said at an event of Moscow's business mission to Beijing.

He described China and Russia as good neighbors, partners and friends. With bilateral relations enjoying their best period in history and the friendship between the two peoples deepening, the interest in visiting each other's countries is on the rise, the official said.

This is especially true for Beijing and Moscow, the capitals of the two countries and twin cities since 1995, he added.

"Today, Russia is becoming a market with the highest development potential for China," Liu said.

The year 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, saw almost 100,000 Russian tourists visit the Chinese capital, the Beijing official said. He believes that the post-pandemic recovery of tourist exchanges will benefit not only the tourism sector, but also cultural exchanges and economic growth as a whole.