Beijing Olympic Museum reopens to public after renovations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) After having been closed for renovations lasting more than two years, the Beijing Olympic Museum (BOM) reopened to the public to mark the second anniversary of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Located south of the National Stadium known as the "Bird's Nest", the BOM, founded in 2009, now covers a total area of 26,000 square meters. Through more than a thousand exhibits, the museum demonstrates Beijing's legacy as a dual Olympic city.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), expressed his best wishes to the Chinese people for the upcoming Spring Festival and noted via video link, "All Chinese people can take great pride in the fact that when Beijing became the first city in the world to host both the summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games, you were writing great Olympic history."

"The new and improved Beijing Olympic Museum is a shining example of a living legacy and will continue to inspire every visitor with timeless Olympic values," said Bach.

Beijing's Deputy Mayor Sima Hong added, "The BOM will host a series of exhibitions, as well as educational, research and cultural activities, which can boost the tourism and sports industries. Beijing will also strengthen cooperation with the IOC and other international organizations to carry forward the Olympic spirit."

During the ceremony, Chinese athletes Ye Qiaobo, Deng Yaping, Tong Wen, Wu Dajing and Han Xiaopeng also donated their collections to the BOM, including table tennis bats, ice skating blades and skis.

Winter Olympic champion Wu said, "Each collection tells a story which is unforgettable for us. I believe the exhibition can motivate more people to enjoy sports and feel the Olympic spirit."