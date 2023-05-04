Beijing on Attacks on Kremlin: Parties Should Avoid Moves Resulting in Further Escalation

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) All parties to the Ukrainian crisis should avoid actions that can result in further escalation between the sides, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

Early on Wednesday, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia accused the Ukrainian government of being behind the attack, while Kiev denied this.

"China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is consistent and clear, all parties should avoid actions that could lead to further escalation," Mao told reporters.