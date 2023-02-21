(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) All countries should create conditions for peaceful negotiations on the Ukrainian crisis and not escalate the situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday, commenting on US President Joe Biden's visit to Kiev.

On Monday, Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discuss US weapon supplies, among other things. During the trip, the US president announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine.

"All parties, especially large countries, should adhere to a responsible position, create conditions for reconciliation and the advancement of negotiations, make more efforts to promote a political settlement, and not add fuel to the fire, not to mention taking advantage of the opportunity," Wang told a briefing.