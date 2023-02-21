UrduPoint.com

Beijing On Biden's Kiev Visit: Necessary To Promote Peace Talks, Not Escalate Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Beijing on Biden's Kiev Visit: Necessary to Promote Peace Talks, Not Escalate Conflict

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) All countries should create conditions for peaceful negotiations on the Ukrainian crisis and not escalate the situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday, commenting on US President Joe Biden's visit to Kiev.

On Monday, Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discuss US weapon supplies, among other things. During the trip, the US president announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine.

"All parties, especially large countries, should adhere to a responsible position, create conditions for reconciliation and the advancement of negotiations, make more efforts to promote a political settlement, and not add fuel to the fire, not to mention taking advantage of the opportunity," Wang told a briefing.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine China Visit Kiev All Weapon

Recent Stories

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply TH ..

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply THUNDER Precision-Guided Munitio ..

1 hour ago
 FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuania ..

FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuanian leadership

1 hour ago
 NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, econ ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, economic ties

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf Theatre Festival

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.