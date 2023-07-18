Open Menu

Beijing On Crimean Bridge Attack: Necessary To Avoid Attacks On Civilian Objects

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Beijing on Crimean Bridge Attack: Necessary to Avoid Attacks on Civilian Objects

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) It is necessary to avoid attacks on civilian facilities and infrastructure, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday, commenting on the attack on the Crimean Bridge.

On Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, using two underwater drones.

The road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, and one child was injured.

"The relevant parties should avoid striking on civilian facilities and civil infrastructure facilities, ensure the safety of civilians and observe international humanitarian law," Mao told reporters.

China hopes that all parties will make efforts to find a political solution of the crisis and jointly will contribute to the mitigation of the situation, the diplomat added.

