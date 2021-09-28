UrduPoint.com

Beijing On Exclusion From Dukovany NPP Project: We Hope Prague Will Respect Market Rules

Beijing on Exclusion From Dukovany NPP Project: We Hope Prague Will Respect Market Rules

As Chinese and Russian companies were banned from engaging in construction of a new unit of the Czech Dukovany nuclear power plant (NPP), Beijing still hopes that the Czech Republic will respect market rules and maintain a non-discriminatory business environment, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said on Tuesday

The law excluding Chinese and Russian companies from the list of potential participants in the NPP construction was reportedly signed by Czech President Milos Zeman on Monday.

The law excluding Chinese and Russian companies from the list of potential participants in the NPP construction was reportedly signed by Czech President Milos Zeman on Monday.

"We hope that the Czech Republic will strictly adhere to the principles of fair competition and market economy and provide an open, fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for investment and normal operation of foreign companies," Hua said at a briefing.

