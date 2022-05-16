UrduPoint.com

Beijing On Finland's Bid For NATO: China Hopes Security Indivisibility Principle Respected

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2022

China hopes that against the background of Finland's bid to join NATO, all parties will follow the principle of indivisibility of security and respect each other's legitimate concerns, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) China hopes that against the background of Finland's bid to join NATO, all parties will follow the principle of indivisibility of security and respect each other's legitimate concerns, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

"We hope that all parties will adhere to the principle of the indivisibility of security, and based on respect for each other's legitimate concerns through dialogue and negotiations, will build a balanced, effective and sustainable regional security structure," Zhao told reporters.

