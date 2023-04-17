(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Cooperation between China and Russia is based on the principles of non-alignment with blocs, no confrontation and is not directed against any third countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday, commenting on Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu's visit to Russia.

"I would like to emphasize that Russian-Chinese bilateral cooperation has always been based on the principles of non-alignment with blocs, non-confrontation and non-direction against third parties. Countries are developing a new type of relationship between major powers based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation," Wang told reporters.

China is ready to cooperate with Russia to implement the important consensus reached by the heads of the two countries and to promote the development of a comprehensive strategic cooperation and partnership in a new era, the diplomat added.