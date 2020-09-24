China respects the choice of the Belarusian people and is against external forces' attempts to instigate unrest in the country, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman said on Thursday, commenting on the recent inauguration of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenk

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) China respects the choice of the Belarusian people and is against external forces' attempts to instigate unrest in the country, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman said on Thursday, commenting on the recent inauguration of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"China respects the choice of the Belarusian people, the presidential election is the country's domestic affair," Wang Wenbin said at a briefing, when asked to comment on the inauguration.

China supports Belarus' efforts toward independence, sovereignty, security and development and "opposes external forces' attempts to promote split and unrest in the Belarusian society," the spokesman added.

"We hope that under Alexander Lukashenko's presidency Belarus will restore its political stability," Wang noted.