UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing On Lukashenko's Inauguration: We Respect Choice Of Belarusian People

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:12 PM

Beijing on Lukashenko's Inauguration: We Respect Choice of Belarusian People

China respects the choice of the Belarusian people and is against external forces' attempts to instigate unrest in the country, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman said on Thursday, commenting on the recent inauguration of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenk

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) China respects the choice of the Belarusian people and is against external forces' attempts to instigate unrest in the country, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman said on Thursday, commenting on the recent inauguration of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"China respects the choice of the Belarusian people, the presidential election is the country's domestic affair," Wang Wenbin said at a briefing, when asked to comment on the inauguration.

China supports Belarus' efforts toward independence, sovereignty, security and development and "opposes external forces' attempts to promote split and unrest in the Belarusian society," the spokesman added.

"We hope that under Alexander Lukashenko's presidency Belarus will restore its political stability," Wang noted.

Related Topics

Election China Split Independence Belarus

Recent Stories

Promotion of maritime sector vital to fully benefi ..

6 minutes ago

Diplomats, foreign delegates to visit LoC today: I ..

24 minutes ago

Russian Civilian Airplane Manufacturer Lays Off Hu ..

2 minutes ago

PM helps PIA to get permission for 21 more flight ..

2 minutes ago

Next-Generation Glonass-K Satellite Delivered to P ..

2 minutes ago

DC Abbottabad holds anti-polio review meeting

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.