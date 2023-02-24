UrduPoint.com

Beijing On Platform For Ukraine Talks: Efforts For Peaceful Settlement Should Be Supported

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Beijing on Platform for Ukraine Talks: Efforts for Peaceful Settlement Should Be Supported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) All efforts for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis should be encouraged and supported, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Foreign Ministry released a 12-point position paper on the situation in Ukraine.

The fourth point, devoted to the peace process in Ukraine, says that dialogue and negotiations are "the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis." Beijing also points to the need to create conditions and provide a platform for the resumption of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"All efforts to resolve the crisis peacefully should be encouraged and supported," Wang told reporters when asked if China is ready to provide a platform for the talks.

