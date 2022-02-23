UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 01:28 PM

Beijing on Possibility of Imposing Sanctions on Russia: China Opposes Unilateral Steps

China opposes any unilateral sanctions and has never considered restrictions the best way to resolve problems, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) China opposes any unilateral sanctions and has never considered restrictions the best way to resolve problems, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

"Are you asking whether China will impose sanctions on Russia? Obviously, you do not understand the policy of the Chinese government enough .

.. China always opposes illegal unilateral sanctions," the diplomat told a briefing.

The official added that Beijing had never considered sanctions to be an effective way to settle conflicts.

