Beijing on Possible THAAD Deployment in Ukraine: China Urges All Sides to Stay Calm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China calls on the parties in the Ukrainian conflict to refrain from actions that exacerbate differences, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday, commenting on reports about the possible deployment of US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems in Ukraine

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) China calls on the parties in the Ukrainian conflict to refrain from actions that exacerbate differences, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday, commenting on reports about the possible deployment of US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems in Ukraine.

"We have seen the relevant report and hope that all parties will remain calm and restrained and refrain from actions that exacerbate conflicts and stimulate tension," Zhao told a briefing.

US State Department spokesman Ned price on Monday refused to comment on media reports of Ukraine requesting the US to place THAAD systems on its territory amid tensions with Moscow.