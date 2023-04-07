Beijing on Possible Xi-Zelenskyy Talks: China in Touch With All Sides of Ukrainian Crisis

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) China is in touch with all the parties in the Ukrainian crisis, including Kiev, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday, commenting on a possible conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that Xi promised to hold talks with Zelenskyy when the conditions for this are appropriate.

"On the Ukrainian issue, China maintains cooperation with relevant parties, including Ukraine. China always stands on the side of peace and is ready to work with the international community to contribute to peace," Mao told reporters.