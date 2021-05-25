Beijing on Ryanair Incident: Sides Should Wait for Facts to Be Established

China is calling on all the sides to exercise restraint and avoid any escalation around the incident with the Ryanair plane that made an emergency landing in Minsk, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) China is calling on all the sides to exercise restraint and avoid any escalation around the incident with the Ryanair plane that made an emergency landing in Minsk, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Tuesday.

"We paid attention to relevant statements. As of now, the circumstances of the incident remain unclear. All the sides should exercise restrain and avoid escalation and wait for facts and the true picture to be established," Zhao said at a briefing.