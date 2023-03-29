BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) China maintains communication with all parties on the Ukrainian issue, including Ukraine, but there is no specific information regarding a possible meeting between the Chinese and Ukrainian leaders, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

In an interview with AP earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is ready to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Ukraine.

"On the issue of Ukraine, China is in touch with all parties, including Ukraine. As for specific details, I have no information that I could provide," Mao told reporters.