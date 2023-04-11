Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Beijing Opposed To Tokyo's Exaggeration Of 'China Threat' - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Beijing Opposed to Tokyo's Exaggeration of 'China Threat' - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Beijing is strongly opposed to Japan's exaggeration of the so-called China threat and other acts of meddling in Chinese domestic affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

"The Japanese side is following the tradition of using cliches to denigrate and criticize China, exaggerating the so-called China threat and unreasonably interfering in China's internal affairs, which Beijing strongly opposes," Wang told a briefing.

Beijing is calling on Tokyo to "correct its erroneous actions, stop provoking and artificially creating bloc confrontation, properly comply with the postwar international order and basic norms of international relations, and abide by its obligations under international law," the spokesman said.

The Japanese government has called China's foreign policy and military activities "the greatest strategic challenge" to date for the first time in its official annual foreign policy report released earlier on Tuesday.

Related Topics

China Beijing Tokyo Japan Government

Recent Stories

Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 ..

Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 April

24 minutes ago
 The Premiere Of The Play «Fragi» Took Place In K ..

The Premiere Of The Play «Fragi» Took Place In Kyrgyzstan

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering f ..

Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering for clients

30 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Represen ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the OI ..

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs' Ramadan Events and Initiatives Bene ..

Dubai Customs' Ramadan Events and Initiatives Benefit 62,000 Participants

35 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilatera ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.