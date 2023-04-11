BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Beijing is strongly opposed to Japan's exaggeration of the so-called China threat and other acts of meddling in Chinese domestic affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

"The Japanese side is following the tradition of using cliches to denigrate and criticize China, exaggerating the so-called China threat and unreasonably interfering in China's internal affairs, which Beijing strongly opposes," Wang told a briefing.

Beijing is calling on Tokyo to "correct its erroneous actions, stop provoking and artificially creating bloc confrontation, properly comply with the postwar international order and basic norms of international relations, and abide by its obligations under international law," the spokesman said.

The Japanese government has called China's foreign policy and military activities "the greatest strategic challenge" to date for the first time in its official annual foreign policy report released earlier on Tuesday.